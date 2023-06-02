The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,576,698 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,576,698 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.27% of Oracle worth $588,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,026,000 after buying an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,130,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $252,274,000 after purchasing an additional 939,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $106.28. 3,685,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,660. The company has a market cap of $286.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

