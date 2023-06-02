The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 382,969 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,939,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.53% of Franco-Nevada worth $400,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,471,000 after purchasing an additional 308,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after acquiring an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $796,979,000 after acquiring an additional 192,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,028,000 after acquiring an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.09. 211,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,503. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average of $143.75.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.29.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

