The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,711,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,440 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $274,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,043. The firm has a market cap of $142.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

