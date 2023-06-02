The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.00% of Enbridge worth $793,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,028. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

