The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $328.26 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,719 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $328,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,671,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $581,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,519,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $528,490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.07. 960,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

