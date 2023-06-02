The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $512.86 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,146 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.62% of Analog Devices worth $512,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 61,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.21. 1,588,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $198.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

