The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,343 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.16% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $101,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.50. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.