The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Martin Bernard Davis Sells 1,435 Shares

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

SO traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $69.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,840,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

