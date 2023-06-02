The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $408,331,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,710,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $96,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

