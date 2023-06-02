The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Cut by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,121,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,657 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 47,175,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,114,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 872,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 879,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after purchasing an additional 716,548 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.78.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 488.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.75. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,059,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,009,194 shares of company stock worth $61,463,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

