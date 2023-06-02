Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter.
Theralase Technologies Price Performance
Shares of TLT remained flat at C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,155. Theralase Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.67.
Theralase Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.