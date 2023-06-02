Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.21 million for the quarter.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TLT remained flat at C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,155. Theralase Technologies has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Get Theralase Technologies alerts:

Theralase Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

Receive News & Ratings for Theralase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theralase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.