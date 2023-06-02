Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,169,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 720,823 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $209,946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $654,759,000 after purchasing an additional 400,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

TMO traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $521.35. 1,034,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,534. The company’s 50 day moving average is $549.76 and its 200-day moving average is $555.14. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

