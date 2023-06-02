Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Trimmed by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,578 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $74,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $520.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $549.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

