THORChain Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $402.75 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, THORChain has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004304 BTC on popular exchanges. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $402.75 million and $18.16 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain launched on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 486,074,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,234,409 tokens. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling THORChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

