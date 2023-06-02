Threshold Price Reaches $0.0253 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $252.82 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019866 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001096 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,086.66 or 1.00030558 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,044,441.80294 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02523879 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,904,287.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

