Threshold Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $252.54 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $252.54 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006595 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026110 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019963 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,963.71 or 1.00009499 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,706,044,441.80294 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02467112 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $4,626,495.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

