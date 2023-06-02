Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 33% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $363,005.95 and $66,019.12 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 33% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0020163 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $56,926.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

