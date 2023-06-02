Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Announces Earnings Results

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Tilly’s stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 906,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,435,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,934.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 848,276 shares of company stock worth $6,326,651 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tilly’s by 15.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

