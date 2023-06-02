Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CEO Sells $5,124,000.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.9 %

Toll Brothers stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,934. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $71.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

