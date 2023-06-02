Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 161,966 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 535,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,966 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.6% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 231,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of OKE traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,618,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,784. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

