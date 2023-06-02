Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Acquires 691 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. New Jersey Resources accounts for 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. The stock had a trading volume of 140,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,069. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

