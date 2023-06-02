Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 480,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,772. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $140,913.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,121.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

