Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 868,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,746. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $64.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.78.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

