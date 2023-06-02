Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kinetik comprises about 7.5% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $42,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 13,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $103,746.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,007,215.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $102,776.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,889 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,487.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock valued at $952,808 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNTK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. 146,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,105. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

