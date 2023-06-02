Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 50,795 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 26,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of PNR stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.19. 402,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.53%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

