Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in A. O. Smith by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.59. 446,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,536. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

