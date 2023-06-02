Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 789,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $177,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.31. 197,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,558. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.62.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.