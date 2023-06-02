TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TA. B. Riley lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TravelCenters of America Stock Down 0.0 %

TA opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $88.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TA. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1,290.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 404,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 375,804 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America during the first quarter worth $31,019,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $28,079,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at $16,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

