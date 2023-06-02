Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.23

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.23 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 585944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.