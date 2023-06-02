Tribe (TRIBE) Price Reaches $0.28

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $146.80 million and $133,351.66 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,783,959 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Tribe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

