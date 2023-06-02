TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Director Michael W. Koehnen Buys 5,000 Shares

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TriCo Bancshares Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.