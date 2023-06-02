Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.04. 502,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8,054% from the average session volume of 6,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.14.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.