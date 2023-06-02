Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TFINP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 3,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Rating)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

