Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Triumph Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TFINP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.34. 3,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $26.74.
About Triumph Financial
