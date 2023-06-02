TRON (TRX) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.42 billion and approximately $158.50 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0756 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009539 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003067 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003111 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001386 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,215,059,186 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

