Truepoint Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $398.83. 21,098,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,646,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $419.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.34 and its 200 day moving average is $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,208 shares of company stock worth $50,178,577. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

