Truepoint Inc. Decreases Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 9.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.20. 30,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,517. The company has a market cap of $346.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 24,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $325,845.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 21,003 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $278,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 136,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,138 shares of company stock worth $615,301 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

