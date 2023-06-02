Truepoint Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.95. 3,039,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,446,064. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

