Truepoint Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $8,391,773,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WMT traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.52. 1,227,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $400.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,272,342 shares of company stock worth $2,449,618,643. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

