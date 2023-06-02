Truepoint Inc. Sells 3,900 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.82. 55,787,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,425,906. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,458,261 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.33.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

