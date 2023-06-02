TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading Down 0.4%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.99 and last traded at $32.08. 272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.19.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
