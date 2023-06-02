Truist Financial Cuts SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $39.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

SBOW opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $543.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $19.13 and a 1-year high of $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.87). SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 65.36% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company had revenue of $139.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $193,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

