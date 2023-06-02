Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $22.53

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.53, but opened at $21.90. Trupanion shares last traded at $22.23, with a volume of 85,564 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $936.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $256.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,403,983.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $738,600 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,573,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,221,000 after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Trupanion by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,880,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Trupanion by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,734,000 after purchasing an additional 325,354 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after purchasing an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

