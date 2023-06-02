Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 5.1%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.68 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 505,573 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 929,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Trupanion Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $928.69 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $256.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $220,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,403,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $738,600 in the last 90 days. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

