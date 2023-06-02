Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Down 4.1%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.05 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 4,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 41,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Insider Activity

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 2,407 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $38,560.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,254,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,834 shares of company stock valued at $414,171 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Articles

