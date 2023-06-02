U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.
U-Haul Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 291,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.
Insider Transactions at U-Haul
In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U-Haul (UHAL)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.