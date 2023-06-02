U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. U-Haul had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

U-Haul Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 291,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

Insider Transactions at U-Haul

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen bought 24,900 shares of U-Haul stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam grew its holdings in U-Haul by 429.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in U-Haul by 55.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of U-Haul by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in U-Haul by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

U-Haul Company Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

