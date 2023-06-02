Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $218,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $13.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.54. 760,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.