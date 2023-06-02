Ultra Market Cap Hits $65.67 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. In the last week, Ultra has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $65.67 million and $944,384.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000721 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,981.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.82 or 0.00421838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00120320 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000538 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003077 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19369206 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $913,814.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

