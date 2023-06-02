Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Director Buys $27,885.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,497.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ultralife Co. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultralife by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 544,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 58,875 shares during the period. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

