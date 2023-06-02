Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.8 %

Unilever Announces Dividend

NYSE:UL traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.52. 1,650,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

