Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504,886 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Union Pacific worth $311,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.